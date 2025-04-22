Sign up
Photo 2879
Don't stick out
Tulips remind me of the military on parade. They stand in orderly formation and even when they fade, they are at attention. Only sometimes one of them wants to be better.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
spring
,
tulip
,
colour
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Stunning fav!
April 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
April 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
so cheerful
April 22nd, 2025
