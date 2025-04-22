Previous
Don't stick out by haskar
Tulips remind me of the military on parade. They stand in orderly formation and even when they fade, they are at attention. Only sometimes one of them wants to be better.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Stunning fav!
April 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
April 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
so cheerful
April 22nd, 2025  
