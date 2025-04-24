Previous
Spring flower by haskar
Photo 2881

Spring flower

I don't know what kind of plant it is, though I think it's some kind of garlic. We had a lot of it growing in our botanical garden.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really pretty!
April 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely capture!
April 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
April 24th, 2025  
