Bathed in pollen. by haskar
Photo 2884

Bathed in pollen.

It's very late and I just got home. It was supposed to be a short trip, but it was too nice to go back.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
gloria jones ace
Super macro
April 27th, 2025  
Heather ace
Love this close-up of the yellow dandelion and the pollen-laden fly! Beautiful and fascinating! Fav
April 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super close-up!
April 27th, 2025  
