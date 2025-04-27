Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
Bathed in pollen.
It's very late and I just got home. It was supposed to be a short trip, but it was too nice to go back.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
dandelion
fly
close-up
gloria jones
ace
Super macro
April 27th, 2025
Heather
ace
Love this close-up of the yellow dandelion and the pollen-laden fly! Beautiful and fascinating! Fav
April 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Super close-up!
April 27th, 2025
