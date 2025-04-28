Previous
May butterfly by haskar
May butterfly

Another shot from yesterday's trip. There were lots of butterflies in the meadow but few flowers. Actually, there was only a shepherd's purse. Well, we have a terrible drought.
28th April 2025

haskar

@haskar

JackieR ace
Fabulous light!
  
Peter Dulis
Wonderful
Wonderful
  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture! Lovely dof!
  
Karen ace
Outstanding capture.
  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
  
Judith Johnson
Superb!
Superb!
  
