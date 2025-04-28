Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2885
May butterfly
Another shot from yesterday's trip. There were lots of butterflies in the meadow but few flowers. Actually, there was only a shepherd's purse. Well, we have a terrible drought.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3575
photos
252
followers
216
following
790% complete
View this month »
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Latest from all albums
2882
555
556
2883
557
2884
2885
558
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th April 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
butterfly
,
meadow
JackieR
ace
Fabulous light!
April 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
April 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous capture! Lovely dof!
April 28th, 2025
Karen
ace
Outstanding capture.
April 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb!
April 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close