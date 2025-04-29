Sign up
Previous
Photo 2886
Tired Owl Eyes
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3577
photos
252
followers
216
following
790% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th April 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
wood
,
textures
Islandgirl
ace
Great find!
April 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha my eyes feel like this some days
April 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully intricate yet simple details…
April 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! d=super finf !
April 29th, 2025
