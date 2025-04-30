Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
Spring grass
Unfortunately, the mowers have already started working in our area.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3579
photos
252
followers
216
following
790% complete
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
557
2884
2885
558
559
2886
560
2887
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th April 2025 6:22pm
Tags
green
,
grass
,
spring
,
bokeh
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
April 30th, 2025
Kate
ace
Love this - green is my favorite color
April 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It has such a fresh and vibrant look.
April 30th, 2025
