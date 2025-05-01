Previous
The flower of the Aristolochia by haskar
Photo 2888

The flower of the Aristolochia

1st May 2025 1st May 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's unusual!
May 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's so interesting. It looks like a type of pitcher plant.
May 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I’ve never heard of it, looks fascinating
May 1st, 2025  
