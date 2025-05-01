Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2888
The flower of the Aristolochia
1st May 2025
1st May 25
4
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3582
photos
252
followers
216
following
791% complete
View this month »
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
Latest from all albums
2885
559
560
2886
561
2887
123
2888
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st May 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
garden
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that's unusual!
May 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's so interesting. It looks like a type of pitcher plant.
May 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
I’ve never heard of it, looks fascinating
May 1st, 2025
