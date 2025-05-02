Previous
Beautiful unknown by haskar
Photo 2889

Beautiful unknown

I found this plant just off the garden path. It looked like a runaway.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Zilli~ ace
Great find and capture. Pretty!
May 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it's really unusual and pretty!
May 2nd, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Very pretty capture, the soft pastels are beautiful.
May 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful, could be a flower fireworks
May 2nd, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful colours and shape. It's really a beautiful plant, such variety in its structure.
May 2nd, 2025  
Mona ace
So pretty. And I love those little hairs. Reminds me of a foam flower.
May 2nd, 2025  
