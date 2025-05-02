Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2889
Beautiful unknown
I found this plant just off the garden path. It looked like a runaway.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3583
photos
252
followers
216
following
791% complete
View this month »
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Latest from all albums
559
560
2886
561
2887
123
2888
2889
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st May 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
garden
Zilli~
ace
Great find and capture. Pretty!
May 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh it's really unusual and pretty!
May 2nd, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Very pretty capture, the soft pastels are beautiful.
May 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful, could be a flower fireworks
May 2nd, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful colours and shape. It's really a beautiful plant, such variety in its structure.
May 2nd, 2025
Mona
ace
So pretty. And I love those little hairs. Reminds me of a foam flower.
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close