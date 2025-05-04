Previous
Wind dancers by haskar
Photo 2891

Wind dancers

There was a storm tonight and it finally rained. Nature has come back to life and it's wonderful. I hope it rains for a few more days. There's a very strong wind right now and is shaking the branches beautifully.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
