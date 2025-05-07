Previous
A girl in a pink jacket and doves by haskar
Photo 2894

A girl in a pink jacket and doves

7th May 2025 7th May 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Heather ace
A delightful capture! I love her little smile that we can see behind the dove! Fav
May 7th, 2025  
Kate ace
She is enjoying the doves
May 7th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins comes to mind!
May 7th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Cutie
May 7th, 2025  
