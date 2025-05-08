Sign up
Previous
Photo 2895
Bombylius posticus
I cropped it a bit but I wanted to show the details. Bombylius is a fly that pretends to be a bumblebee. And when it flies it makes a lot of noise.
8th May 2025
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3589
photos
251
followers
215
following
793% complete
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
8th May 2025 2:46pm
Privacy
Public
close-up
,
insect
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow I wouldn't have even considered it wasn't a bee, interesting!
May 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
May 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great close up
May 8th, 2025
