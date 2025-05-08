Previous
Bombylius posticus by haskar
Bombylius posticus

I cropped it a bit but I wanted to show the details. Bombylius is a fly that pretends to be a bumblebee. And when it flies it makes a lot of noise.
haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow I wouldn't have even considered it wasn't a bee, interesting!
May 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
May 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great close up
May 8th, 2025  
