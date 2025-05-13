Sign up
Previous
Photo 2900
A beetle wandering on the Capsella
13th May 2025
13th May 25
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3594
photos
251
followers
214
following
794% complete
View this month »
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th May 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
beetle
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
May 13th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful patterns on it
May 13th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super details
May 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Hmm nice shot
May 13th, 2025
