Previous
Swinging in the clouds by haskar
Photo 2902

Swinging in the clouds

I'm sending this shot and turning off my computer until Sunday. I need to protect it before I paint my apartment. My son is coming soon and I have two intense days ahead of me.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Gorgeous colours against the dappled blue sky! Fav (Good luck with the painting. That's a big job!)
May 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
What pretty and unusual blooms!
May 15th, 2025  
KWind ace
Fantastic focus!
May 15th, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊. Good luck with the painting
May 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is beautiful… wishing you a fun painting time with your son. Sing & laugh make it fun and a weekend to remember….
May 15th, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful vibrancy against the blue sky.
May 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 15th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Such a pretty capture! I hope you manage to get some downtime in which to rest and recharge your batteries a little.
May 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact