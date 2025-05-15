Sign up
Previous
Photo 2902
Swinging in the clouds
I'm sending this shot and turning off my computer until Sunday. I need to protect it before I paint my apartment. My son is coming soon and I have two intense days ahead of me.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
20
9
8
365
OM-5
15th May 2025 9:43am
tree
colour
blooming
Heather
Gorgeous colours against the dappled blue sky! Fav (Good luck with the painting. That's a big job!)
May 15th, 2025
Mags
What pretty and unusual blooms!
May 15th, 2025
KWind
Fantastic focus!
May 15th, 2025
carol white
Beautiful. Fav 😊. Good luck with the painting
May 15th, 2025
Beverley
This is beautiful… wishing you a fun painting time with your son. Sing & laugh make it fun and a weekend to remember….
May 15th, 2025
Karen
Wonderful vibrancy against the blue sky.
May 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
sweet
May 15th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
Such a pretty capture! I hope you manage to get some downtime in which to rest and recharge your batteries a little.
May 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful colors
May 15th, 2025
