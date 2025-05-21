Sign up
Photo 2907
Bluegrass
21st May 2025
21st May 25
6
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
grass
,
dof
,
pov
Jo
ace
Stunning. Fav
May 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… never seen it before. Beautiful
May 21st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Popping right off my screen
May 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous shot with your dof echoing the one in focus! Pretty colours too! Fav
May 21st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful. I saw some grasses this morning when walking pooch that I might shoot one day.
May 21st, 2025
