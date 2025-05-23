Sign up
Previous
Photo 2909
A little rain was enough
Today I went to the forest and found mushrooms. Just a little rain and they are already growing.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3603
photos
251
followers
214
following
796% complete
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd May 2025 4:43pm
mushroom
,
forest
Beverley
ace
A beautiful family of fungi …
May 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful !and beautifully captured ! fav
May 23rd, 2025
Kate
ace
Fabulous light and composition
May 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb capture and lighting.
May 23rd, 2025
