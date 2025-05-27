Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
The Beetle
I had to practice a bit but I managed. I took about 60 shots and three are good.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3607
photos
251
followers
213
following
798% complete
View this month »
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th May 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
beetle
Heather
ace
An amazing shot! So clear with excellent detail right down to the little hairs on its back! Fav
May 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's pretty amazing
May 27th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
VERY nice! Worth the extra effort!
May 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s awesome!!! I’m learning to appreciate bugs… this is a beauty
May 27th, 2025
Call me Joe
👌⭐️
ace
👌⭐️
May 27th, 2025
