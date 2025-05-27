Previous
The Beetle by haskar
Photo 2913

The Beetle

I had to practice a bit but I managed. I took about 60 shots and three are good.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Heather ace
An amazing shot! So clear with excellent detail right down to the little hairs on its back! Fav
May 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's pretty amazing
May 27th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
VERY nice! Worth the extra effort!
May 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s awesome!!! I’m learning to appreciate bugs… this is a beauty
May 27th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
