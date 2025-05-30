Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2916
Carnation
Found in the garden. I like these natural carnations, their shapes and colors.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3610
photos
251
followers
213
following
798% complete
View this month »
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th May 2025 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
close-up
,
garden
,
shape
Linda Godwin
Love the frazzelled look
May 30th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@rontu
me too.
May 30th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely colour and pov
May 30th, 2025
Jo
ace
Beautifully captured
May 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
May 30th, 2025
Kathy
ace
What feathery petals on these plants.
May 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close