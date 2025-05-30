Previous
Carnation by haskar
Carnation

Found in the garden. I like these natural carnations, their shapes and colors.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

haskar


@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Linda Godwin
Love the frazzelled look
May 30th, 2025  
Dianne
@rontu me too.
May 30th, 2025  
Margaret Brown
Lovely colour and pov
May 30th, 2025  
Jo
Beautifully captured
May 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Outstanding beauty
May 30th, 2025  
Kathy
What feathery petals on these plants.
May 30th, 2025  
