Previous
Photo 2917
The grass frog
While walking through the forest I almost stepped on a frog. It was the color of old leaves and I didn't see it. Luckily it saw me and jumped away. And then it let me take this portrait.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
10
11
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3611
photos
251
followers
213
following
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Views
21
Comments
10
Fav's
11
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
31st May 2025 3:33pm
Tags
frog
,
close-up
Jane Pittenger
ace
His pose is wonderfully regal
May 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
What a cutie pie!
May 31st, 2025
George
How considerate of it - great shot.
May 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2025
Corinne
ace
Fabulous
May 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
A great capture! I love the shine in its eye! Fav
May 31st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great focus and bokeh. Handsome frog.
May 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot. A handsome prince in the making. fav.
May 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredibly cute
May 31st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great close up!
May 31st, 2025
