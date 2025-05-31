Previous
The grass frog by haskar
Photo 2917

The grass frog

While walking through the forest I almost stepped on a frog. It was the color of old leaves and I didn't see it. Luckily it saw me and jumped away. And then it let me take this portrait.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Jane Pittenger
His pose is wonderfully regal
May 31st, 2025  
Mags
What a cutie pie!
May 31st, 2025  
George
How considerate of it - great shot.
May 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
May 31st, 2025  
Corinne
Fabulous
May 31st, 2025  
Heather
A great capture! I love the shine in its eye! Fav
May 31st, 2025  
Jerzy
Great focus and bokeh. Handsome frog.
May 31st, 2025  
Babs
What a great shot. A handsome prince in the making. fav.
May 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Incredibly cute
May 31st, 2025  
Corinne C
Great close up!
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
