Photo 2918
Approach to the landing site
I was away for a while. On Saturday I received a message that I could accompany the biologists on their field trip. An immediate decision and I went. I took a lot of shots and spent two days in interesting company.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3614
photos
251
followers
213
following
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd June 2025 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
beetle
Mags
ace
What a curious insect and lovely wildflower.
June 3rd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Incoming! Nice action in the insect world. What a great opportunity for you.
June 3rd, 2025
