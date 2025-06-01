Previous
Approach to the landing site by haskar
Photo 2918

Approach to the landing site

I was away for a while. On Saturday I received a message that I could accompany the biologists on their field trip. An immediate decision and I went. I took a lot of shots and spent two days in interesting company.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

haskar

What a curious insect and lovely wildflower.
June 3rd, 2025  
Incoming! Nice action in the insect world. What a great opportunity for you.
June 3rd, 2025  
