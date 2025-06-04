Previous
A bag full of spiders by haskar
Photo 2921

A bag full of spiders

One more shot from my last trip. I took a lot of shots.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great find and capture
June 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes. Great capture.
June 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo… oh my gosh…that’s a lot of spiders, Wow…
June 4th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's amazing how easily that bag could break, yet there they all are!
June 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
That's amazing
June 4th, 2025  
carol white ace
Great find and capture. Fav 😊
June 4th, 2025  
