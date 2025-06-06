Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2923
The martagon lily
I was looking for a different point of view
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3617
photos
251
followers
213
following
800% complete
View this month »
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th June 2025 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dof
,
pov
gloria jones
ace
Lovely bokeh
June 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Signature style
June 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful… gorgeous colours & detail.
June 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close