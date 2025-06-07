Previous
Warm summer rain by haskar
Photo 2924

Warm summer rain

Warsaw street in the rain. It was very warm and walking in the rain was very nice.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Great capture. I love the smell of summer rain.
June 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful warm summer rain …really wonderful street scene
June 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful street scene!
June 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
summer rain can be such a relief
June 7th, 2025  
Pam
I love this photo. It looks like happiness to me
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact