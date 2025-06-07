Sign up
Previous
Photo 2924
Warm summer rain
Warsaw street in the rain. It was very warm and walking in the rain was very nice.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3618
photos
251
followers
213
following
801% complete
View this month »
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
7th June 2025 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
city
,
rain
Lesley
ace
Great capture. I love the smell of summer rain.
June 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful warm summer rain …really wonderful street scene
June 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful street scene!
June 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
summer rain can be such a relief
June 7th, 2025
Pam
I love this photo. It looks like happiness to me
June 7th, 2025
