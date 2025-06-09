Sign up
Photo 2926
The white-handed gibbon
In our zoo, gibbons live on an isolated island covered with trees. It is difficult to observe them in the thicket of leaves. But this one decided to sunbathe a bit.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2926
365
OM-5
8th June 2025 12:25pm
monkey
zoo
