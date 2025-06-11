Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2928
After rain
Today we had a lot of rain. The snails were the happiest and went out for a walk in large numbers. I met this snail climbing a honeysuckle flower.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3622
photos
248
followers
210
following
802% complete
View this month »
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th June 2025 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
snail
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo of a brave snail…
June 11th, 2025
MamaBec
ace
Love the colors and clarity of detail.
Nicely captured.
June 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of it mostly out of its shell.
June 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nicely captured.