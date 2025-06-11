Previous
After rain by haskar
After rain

Today we had a lot of rain. The snails were the happiest and went out for a walk in large numbers. I met this snail climbing a honeysuckle flower.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo of a brave snail…
June 11th, 2025  
MamaBec ace
Love the colors and clarity of detail.
Nicely captured.
June 11th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of it mostly out of its shell.
June 11th, 2025  
