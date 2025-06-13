Sign up
Photo 2929
waiting for renovation
Some of the old tenement houses are abandoned and awaiting renovation. The exit to them is closed by a steel gate.
I was away for a few days because my laptop broke down. Unfortunately, the disk completely failed, but luckily I found an IT specialist who recovered the data from the disk.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th June 2025 10:55am
Tags
city
