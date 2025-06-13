Previous
Next
waiting for renovation by haskar
Photo 2929

waiting for renovation

Some of the old tenement houses are abandoned and awaiting renovation. The exit to them is closed by a steel gate.

I was away for a few days because my laptop broke down. Unfortunately, the disk completely failed, but luckily I found an IT specialist who recovered the data from the disk.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact