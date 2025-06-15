Sign up
Photo 2931
Old with new
I took this shot in the same place as on Friday. Only this house is on the other side of the street, which is already renovated. You can see an old tenement house built into a new house.
I don't like it, but ...
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3625
photos
246
followers
209
following
Tags
city
,
architecture
