Previous
Old with new by haskar
Photo 2931

Old with new

I took this shot in the same place as on Friday. Only this house is on the other side of the street, which is already renovated. You can see an old tenement house built into a new house.
I don't like it, but ...
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact