Photo 2932
The charlock mustard
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3626
photos
246
followers
209
following
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
16th June 2025 6:30pm
plant
dof
Krista Marson
ace
nice little macro shot
June 16th, 2025
Heather
ace
Beautiful! I love the colours with your focus / dof! This is even more stunning on black! Fav
June 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic macro
June 16th, 2025
