Previous
Photo 2935
Golden bloom
The linden trees are already blooming. They look beautiful and give off a wonderful sweet scent. I really like linden honey.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
6
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3629
photos
246
followers
209
following
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th June 2025 7:42pm
backlight
,
blooming
,
linden
,
golden-hour
Beverley
ace
They really are beautiful… the dazzling light is perfect
June 19th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Beautiful
June 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
June 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic capture!
June 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - can imagine the sweet aroma !
June 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Nice lighting.
June 19th, 2025
