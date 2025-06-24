Culture is always a victim of war

This is an urn with the ashes of the National Library collection burned during World War II.



At the beginning of the war, 22 of the most valuable manuscripts were evacuated from Poland to Canada and thanks to this they survived. The remaining, i.e. about 50 thousand manuscripts, 80 thousand books from the 15th-18th centuries, 100 thousand books from the 19th-20th centuries, as well as 60 thousand drawings and engravings, 25 thousand notes, 10 thousand maps were set on fire with flamethrowers in October 1944.

No one will read these books anymore.