Previous
Photo 2941
Play of light
In the afternoon we had heavy rain and then beautiful sunshine. I took this shot in the evening but before the golden hour.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
8
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th June 2025 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
backlight
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous bokeh
June 25th, 2025
Kate
ace
Love the composition with the drooping grasses and bokeh
June 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Love this image!!
June 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! fav
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional beauty
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh wow… this spectacular!! I love the tiny details, gorgeousness!
June 25th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Instant fave - luscious!
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Exquisite shot!
June 25th, 2025
