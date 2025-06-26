Previous
Common bugloss by haskar
Photo 2942

Common bugloss

The whole of the plant is covered in short, coarse hairs that glowed in the backlight.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely low-key
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The light makes them look magical…
June 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
The light is fantastic!
June 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning light - magical !
June 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Sooo beautifully shown
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact