Previous
Photo 2942
Common bugloss
The whole of the plant is covered in short, coarse hairs that glowed in the backlight.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3636
photos
246
followers
208
following
806% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th June 2025 6:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
plant
,
backlight
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely low-key
June 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The light makes them look magical…
June 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
The light is fantastic!
June 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning light - magical !
June 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Sooo beautifully shown
June 26th, 2025
