Fun with a beam

Observed at the Zoo. I watched a Zubr - European wood bison throw a beam over its horns and spin it. I don't know why it did it but it aroused great interest among visitors. In natural conditions, the only remaining European bisons are in the Białowieża Forest. The current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is a tragedy for these animals. Barriers and fences have appeared in the forest which prevent the animals from moving freely.