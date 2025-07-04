Previous
Summer afternoon on the river by haskar
Photo 2950

Summer afternoon on the river

On Friday the heat stopped and I went on a bike trip. I was on the Bug River. It was a sad sight, showing the enormity of the drought we have. We have beautiful clouds but there is no rain from them.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
808% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of that gorgeous cloudscape, such a pity about the drought though. Wish I could send some water, we are just about being flooded here.
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact