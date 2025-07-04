Sign up
Previous
Photo 2950
Summer afternoon on the river
On Friday the heat stopped and I went on a bike trip. I was on the Bug River. It was a sad sight, showing the enormity of the drought we have. We have beautiful clouds but there is no rain from them.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3645
photos
247
followers
208
following
808% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th July 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
summer
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of that gorgeous cloudscape, such a pity about the drought though. Wish I could send some water, we are just about being flooded here.
July 5th, 2025
