Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2951
Summer in the city
Castle Square in Warsaw - crowd, heat and sprinkler
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
9
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3646
photos
247
followers
208
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Latest from all albums
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
124
2951
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th July 2025 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
summer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome street capture
July 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Looks like everyone needs to cool down
July 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful street pic!
July 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a great “Summer In The City” capture.
July 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful summer fun…happy times in the sun
July 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice street shot
July 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous street capture.
July 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Excellent. That fountain is a great idea
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close