Summer in the city by haskar
Photo 2951

Summer in the city

Castle Square in Warsaw - crowd, heat and sprinkler
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome street capture
July 5th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Looks like everyone needs to cool down
July 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful street pic!
July 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a great “Summer In The City” capture.
July 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful summer fun…happy times in the sun
July 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice street shot
July 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous street capture.
July 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Excellent. That fountain is a great idea
July 5th, 2025  
