Photo 2952
A place to live
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3647
photos
247
followers
208
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th July 2025 11:06am
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
street
,
textures
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
It’s amazing that flowers can survive in cracks in the pavements or walls…
July 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
This is wonderfully conceived and captured with a great edit
July 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful home
July 6th, 2025
