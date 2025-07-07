Sign up
Photo 2953
How beautifully it ages
Rose "NOVALIS" breeders W.Kordes'Sohne 2010.
I found this rose about a rose garden. It had a very interesting color and when it faded it had golden edges.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
4
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2947
2948
2949
2950
124
2951
2952
2953
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
7th July 2025 1:50pm
flower
,
rose
Rob Z
ace
Lovely details. The rse has such a wonderfully compact structure too
July 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is gorgeous
July 7th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yes, beautiful aging.
July 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful in its demise ! fav
July 7th, 2025
