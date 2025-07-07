Previous
How beautifully it ages by haskar
Photo 2953

How beautifully it ages

Rose "NOVALIS" breeders W.Kordes'Sohne 2010.
I found this rose about a rose garden. It had a very interesting color and when it faded it had golden edges.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lovely details. The rse has such a wonderfully compact structure too
July 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It is gorgeous
July 7th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yes, beautiful aging.
July 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in its demise ! fav
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact