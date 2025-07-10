Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2956
The red clover
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3651
photos
246
followers
207
following
809% complete
View this month »
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Latest from all albums
2950
124
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th July 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
colour
Karen
ace
Gorgeous. Beautiful focus, colours and DoF.
July 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful focus and dof -love the bokeh repeating the purple colour of the clover flower !
July 10th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Very pretty
July 10th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour
July 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close