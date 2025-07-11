Sign up
Previous
Photo 2957
Squint your eyes
This morning there was a drizzle, and I decided to play with the droplets a bit. Unfortunately, it didn't last long, and the warm wind dried the plants.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
close-up
,
rose
,
drizzle
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured droplets fv!
July 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and refreshing !
July 11th, 2025
