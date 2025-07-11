Previous
Squint your eyes by haskar
Photo 2957

Squint your eyes

This morning there was a drizzle, and I decided to play with the droplets a bit. Unfortunately, it didn't last long, and the warm wind dried the plants.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured droplets fv!
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and refreshing !
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact