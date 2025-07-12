Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2958
One drop
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3653
photos
247
followers
207
following
810% complete
View this month »
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th July 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaf
,
drop
Karen
ace
A fabulous BW abstract. A perfectly round waterdrop dangling from the tip of a leaf. Gorgeous.
July 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photography
July 12th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous
July 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo just one!
July 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh this reminds me of a Queen song from the movie Highlander. =)
July 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close