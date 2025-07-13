Sign up
Previous
Photo 2959
At the train station
I liked the track lines and switches, but the excess detail was very distracting. I think removing the color helped a bit.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
9
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3654
photos
247
followers
207
following
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th July 2025 5:02pm
b&w
,
train
,
track
,
line
April
ace
Love all the lines
July 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
Yes, I especially like the weaving lines in the foreground, and the approaching trains add a sense of drama! Great in b/w! Fav
July 13th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Such a density of lines !
July 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a terrific photo…
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture and patterns
July 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is fantastic! Where you in the middle of the tracks?
July 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
This is fabulous
July 13th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous lines
July 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
July 13th, 2025
