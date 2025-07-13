Previous
At the train station by haskar
Photo 2959

At the train station

I liked the track lines and switches, but the excess detail was very distracting. I think removing the color helped a bit.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
April ace
Love all the lines
July 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
Yes, I especially like the weaving lines in the foreground, and the approaching trains add a sense of drama! Great in b/w! Fav
July 13th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Such a density of lines !
July 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a terrific photo…
July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture and patterns
July 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is fantastic! Where you in the middle of the tracks?
July 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
This is fabulous
July 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous lines
July 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
July 13th, 2025  
