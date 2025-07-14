Previous
Somewhere high up in an old tree by haskar
Photo 2960

Somewhere high up in an old tree

Suddenly the owl looked at me and I just took the opportunity.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
This is an amazingly captivating photo… gosh
Wow an extraordinary lucky moment!!! Superb!!!
July 14th, 2025  
Janice ace
The owl is well camouflaged! Good capture.
July 14th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and terrific capture.
July 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! such a lucky moment and a delightful capture of the wise old owl looking down at you ! fav
July 14th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Fabulous!
July 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, beautiful light and textures too.
July 14th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a beautiful capture and wonderful serendipitous moment!
July 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! How good as well that you were looking up! A super capture! Fav
July 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great find and capture
July 14th, 2025  
Jo ace
What a great capture
July 14th, 2025  
