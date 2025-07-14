Sign up
Photo 2960
Photo 2960
Somewhere high up in an old tree
Suddenly the owl looked at me and I just took the opportunity.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
10
11
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
10
10
Fav's
11
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
14th July 2025 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
owl
Beverley
ace
This is an amazingly captivating photo… gosh
Wow an extraordinary lucky moment!!! Superb!!!
July 14th, 2025
Janice
ace
The owl is well camouflaged! Good capture.
July 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and terrific capture.
July 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! such a lucky moment and a delightful capture of the wise old owl looking down at you ! fav
July 14th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Fabulous!
July 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, beautiful light and textures too.
July 14th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a beautiful capture and wonderful serendipitous moment!
July 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! How good as well that you were looking up! A super capture! Fav
July 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great find and capture
July 14th, 2025
Jo
ace
What a great capture
July 14th, 2025
