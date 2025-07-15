Sign up
Previous
Photo 2961
City bird
The hooded crow has taken over our cities. It's omnivorous, and its large beak allows it to tear open bags and dig up various items from trash bins. Of course, it doesn't clean up after itself.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
8
3
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
bird
Corinne C
ace
Exceptional clarity and what a great capture!
July 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
A great detailed close up
July 15th, 2025
JackieR
ace
But they do clear up humans' garbage!
A fabulous avian portrait
July 15th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up. Nice colors
July 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Superbly clear capture
July 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect I love the curve
July 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That sure does sound invasive. We have all black crows, but I haven’t seen so many as to be a nuisance.
July 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
What an amazing capture!
July 15th, 2025
