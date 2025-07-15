Previous
City bird by haskar
City bird

The hooded crow has taken over our cities. It's omnivorous, and its large beak allows it to tear open bags and dig up various items from trash bins. Of course, it doesn't clean up after itself.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Corinne C
Exceptional clarity and what a great capture!
July 15th, 2025  
Jo
A great detailed close up
July 15th, 2025  
JackieR
But they do clear up humans' garbage!

A fabulous avian portrait
July 15th, 2025  
Zilli~
Great close-up. Nice colors
July 15th, 2025  
Lesley
Superbly clear capture
July 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect I love the curve
July 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug
That sure does sound invasive. We have all black crows, but I haven’t seen so many as to be a nuisance.
July 15th, 2025  
Mags
What an amazing capture!
July 15th, 2025  
