Photo 2962
Butterfly in the Angelica
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
15
4
3
365
OM-5
16th July 2025 6:10pm
plant
close-up
butterfly
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice close up
July 16th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot of this beautiful butterfly in this lovely setting! I love your dof too! Fav
July 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture…
July 16th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Very nice
July 16th, 2025
