Previous
Photo 2964
The tastiest thistle in the forest
I scared a few butterflies and they flew away.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3659
photos
248
followers
207
following
812% complete
View this month »
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th July 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
thistle
,
butterfly
,
summer
Beverley
ace
Oh my… soo cute
July 18th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! That's amazing to see them (and to capture them) all together like this! Beautiful colours with this shot too! Fav
July 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture!
July 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
July 18th, 2025
