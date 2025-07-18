Previous
The tastiest thistle in the forest by haskar
The tastiest thistle in the forest

I scared a few butterflies and they flew away.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
Oh my… soo cute
July 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! That's amazing to see them (and to capture them) all together like this! Beautiful colours with this shot too! Fav
July 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
July 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
July 18th, 2025  
