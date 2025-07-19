Previous
The Great Mystery by haskar
I liked the cluster of these buds, but I don't know what kind of flower it is.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
vaidas ace
Nice green
July 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So beautiful… the flowing wispy bits look like their protecting the buds… really unusual…
July 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty!
July 19th, 2025  
Tom ace
Great focus and dof
July 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
July 19th, 2025  
