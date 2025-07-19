Sign up
Previous
Photo 2965
The Great Mystery
I liked the cluster of these buds, but I don't know what kind of flower it is.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3660
photos
248
followers
207
following
812% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th July 2025 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
bud
,
close-up
vaidas
ace
Nice green
July 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So beautiful… the flowing wispy bits look like their protecting the buds… really unusual…
July 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty!
July 19th, 2025
Tom
ace
Great focus and dof
July 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
July 19th, 2025
