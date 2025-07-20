Previous
Lady in white fur by haskar
Lady in white fur

Today was butterfly counting day in Poland. I don't know if it was planned with the butterflies, but there were an exceptionally large number of them today.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
Incredibly beautiful… gorgeous fluffiness…
July 20th, 2025  
Heather ace
So pretty and fabulous textures and composition! Fav
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite lovely fur coat
July 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so pretty and interesting looking. Great capture.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute and interested looking - at first glance I thought it was a white downy feather - then I spotted the eye/ head! fav
July 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Your title is perfect for this. I have never seen one like that. It is beautiful.
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely fluffy one!
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
It actually does look like fur. Excellent capture.
July 20th, 2025  
