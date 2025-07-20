Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2966
Lady in white fur
Today was butterfly counting day in Poland. I don't know if it was planned with the butterflies, but there were an exceptionally large number of them today.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
9
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3661
photos
248
followers
207
following
812% complete
View this month »
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th July 2025 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
close-up
,
moth
Beverley
ace
Incredibly beautiful… gorgeous fluffiness…
July 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
So pretty and fabulous textures and composition! Fav
July 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite lovely fur coat
July 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is so pretty and interesting looking. Great capture.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and interested looking - at first glance I thought it was a white downy feather - then I spotted the eye/ head! fav
July 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Your title is perfect for this. I have never seen one like that. It is beautiful.
July 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely fluffy one!
July 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
It actually does look like fur. Excellent capture.
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close