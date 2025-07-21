Sign up
Photo 2967
Epipactis and Hoverfly
Taken yesterday on a forest path. It rained a bit recently, and the helleborines bloomed. They've been almost nonexistent for the past few years because it's been too dry. Helleborines are a type of orchid.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
7
9
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
plant
,
fly
,
close-up
Beverley
ace
Clever capture
July 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
It blends right in, yet your great focus flushes it out! Lovely colours and dof too! Fav
July 21st, 2025
Hazel
ace
Delightful focus colour composition!
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how beautiful!
July 21st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
July 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great closeup
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such wonderful detail to explore.
July 21st, 2025
