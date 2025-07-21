Previous
Epipactis and Hoverfly

Taken yesterday on a forest path. It rained a bit recently, and the helleborines bloomed. They've been almost nonexistent for the past few years because it's been too dry. Helleborines are a type of orchid.
haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
Clever capture
July 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
It blends right in, yet your great focus flushes it out! Lovely colours and dof too! Fav
July 21st, 2025  
Hazel ace
Delightful focus colour composition!
July 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful!
July 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
July 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great closeup
July 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such wonderful detail to explore.
July 21st, 2025  
