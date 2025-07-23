Sign up
Photo 2969
Photo 2969
Spider and raindrops
In the botanical garden after the rain. Do you see a spider?
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3664
photos
247
followers
207
following
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd July 2025 6:04pm
Tags
flower
,
spider
,
close-up
,
raindrop
Beverley
ace
Well spotted… and such a beautiful flower… lovely colour
July 23rd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Lovely waterdrops and flower colors.
July 23rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
I see him. This is a beautiful photo
July 23rd, 2025
