Spider and raindrops by haskar
Photo 2969

Spider and raindrops

In the botanical garden after the rain. Do you see a spider?
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
Well spotted… and such a beautiful flower… lovely colour
July 23rd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Lovely waterdrops and flower colors.
July 23rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
I see him. This is a beautiful photo
July 23rd, 2025  
