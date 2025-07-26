Sign up
Photo 2972
Lines and tones
I'm a little frantic, but I'm supposed to be away for a few days tomorrow. I don't know if I'll have internet, but I'll try to send photos.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
haskar
@haskar
Tags
b&w
,
city
Barb
ace
Great lines! A nice b&w abstract!
July 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful patterns
July 26th, 2025
Taffy
ace
Well spotted and processed -- I like the geometric look.
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Really great pov… patterns of all shapes & sizes.
Have a lovely restful few days away…
July 26th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Enjoy your time away!
July 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely shapes and patterns.
July 26th, 2025
Have a lovely restful few days away…