Downpour

This is a replica of the royal castle in Tykocin. The castle was destroyed in the 17th century by an explosion in the armory. Its bricks were used to build brick houses in the town. A few years ago, the private owner of the land decided to rebuild the castle according to the old plans. He is almost finished. He has devoted most of the building to an elegant hotel and restaurant, but has also set up a museum in one section, showcasing the castle's glory days.